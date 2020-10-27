Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on October 27 said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

“My corona test has come out positive. I have been advised to get admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Those who came in contact with me should also get tested as a precaution. I am in good health. Don't worry. My scheduled events have been cancelled,” Athawale said in a tweet.

Athawale was reportedly tested for the infectious disease hours after he inducted actor Payal Ghosh in his party, in a public ceremony.

Several union ministers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shripad Naik and Pralhad Joshi.

In March, a video of Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'go corona go' at a prayer meet had gone viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.