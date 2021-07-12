Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar loses verified badge on Twitter, likely after change of handle name

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Image: Twitter/@Rajeev_Goi)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has lost his verified badge or "blue tick" on Twitter after changing his handle.

The minister, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, recently changed his Twitter handle from "@rajeev_mp" to"@Rajeev_Goi" after starting his new position in the IT ministry.

According to the social media platform's policy, if the handle of a verified account is changed, then the account loses the verified status.

"In accordance with the Twitter Terms of Service, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice," the social media platform said in its Help Centre.

"You may lose your badge if you change your account name (@handle), if your account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if you are no longer in the position you initially were verified for – such as an elected government official who leaves office – and you do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification."

Twitter has recently been caught in a legal tussle with the Indian government over the new IT Rules, which came into effect on May 26.

Commenting on the matter, Chandrasekhar had recently said the "ministry doesn't operate on a unilateral basis".