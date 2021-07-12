MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar loses verified badge on Twitter, likely after change of handle name

According to Twitter's policy, if the handle of a verified account is changed, then the account loses the "blue tick".

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Image: Twitter/@Rajeev_Goi)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Image: Twitter/@Rajeev_Goi)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has lost his verified badge or "blue tick" on Twitter after changing his handle.

The minister, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, recently changed his Twitter handle from "@rajeev_mp" to"@Rajeev_Goi" after starting his new position in the IT ministry.

According to the social media platform's policy, if the handle of a verified account is changed, then the account loses the verified status.

"In accordance with the Twitter Terms of Service, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice," the social media platform said in its Help Centre.

"You may lose your badge if you change your account name (@handle), if your account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if you are no longer in the position you initially were verified for – such as an elected government official who leaves office – and you do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification."

Close

Twitter has recently been caught in a legal tussle with the Indian government over the new IT Rules, which came into effect on May 26.

Commenting on the matter, Chandrasekhar had recently said the "ministry doesn't operate on a unilateral basis".
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Rajeev Chandrasekhar #Twitter
first published: Jul 12, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.