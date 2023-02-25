 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in Dinhata

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The TMC supporters allegedly pelted stones at the car carrying the minister. The front windshield of the car also cracked.

Union MoS Nisith Pramanik's convoy was allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters on Saturday (Twitter/@ANI)

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Saturday alleged that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked his car at Dinhata in West Bengal's Coochbehar district.

Black flags were also shown to the minister.

Pramanik said, "the police are acting as mere spectators and shielding the perpetrators of violence. People of the state are witnessing what is being done by TMC supporters in the state".