    Union Minister Kishan Reddy participates in bike rally to commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

    Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday flagged off and participated in a bike rally organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Telangana to commemorate the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17, the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union.


    ”The occasion today ignited the city atmosphere with patriotic zeal!,” he tweeted. The Union government recently decided to organise year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of ’Hyderabad State Liberation’.


    The Union government recently decided to organise year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of ’Hyderabad State Liberation’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17 in Hyderabad.

    Kishan Reddy today inspected the preparations for the event to be held at Parade Grounds here. The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam’s rule was annexed to the Union of India after a police action code-named ’Operation Polo’ that culminated on September 17, 1948.

    PTI
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 06:10 pm
