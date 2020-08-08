172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|union-minister-kailash-chaudhary-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5665361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary tests positive for COVID-19

''All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested," Kailash Chaudhary said.

PTI

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, he said.

"Following the test done last night after showing symptoms, the report for coronavirus has come out positive," Chaudhary tweeted.

''All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested," he said.

Close
"There is fever with little breathing problem. I am taking treatment under the supervision of doctors in the hospital," he said in the tweet.

related news

The Union minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kailash Chaudhary

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.