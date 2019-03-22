App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister Jitendra Singh files nomination from Udhampur-Doda parliamentary seat

The sitting parliamentarian said development work carried out in the constituency in the past five years was "hundreds of times higher" than that done in the previous six-and-half decades.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Jitendra Singh filed his nomination papers from the Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Accompanied by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Singh arrived at the deputy commissioner's office in a procession and filed his nomination before the returning officer.

After filing the papers, 64-year-old Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, addressed a party rally.

"I am seeking votes on my development report card of five years, which is in itself a history of sorts in journey of development in this constituency. There is a long list of major infrastructure projects undertaken and completed," he told reporters here.

The sitting parliamentarian said development work carried out in the constituency in the past five years was "hundreds of times higher" than that done in the previous six-and-half decades.

"Voting in my favour is vote for return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the service of the nation and continuance of the development journey," he said.

Singh is pitted against Congress and National Conference coalition candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of veteran Congress leader Karan Singh.

Polling in the constituency will take place on April 23. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Jitendra Singh #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Disgraced Former England Player Adam Johnson Released From Prison

Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Detained outside Pakistan High Commissi ...

Why Bihar Grand Alliance Has Given VIP Entry to a Party With Zero Elec ...

BJP Can Take up Chowkidari After 'Losing' LS polls, Says Mayawati; Adi ...

Cash-strapped Jet Airways Suspends Services to 13 International Routes ...

'Anything is Possible' before April 12 Brexit Day, Says EU's Donald Tu ...

EU Should Build Autos in US to Avoid Tariffs, Says Donald Trump

Drone Sighted at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, VSSC, Beach; Security on ...

Research Reveals that Childhood Abuse Worsens Depression in Adulthood

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Sterling Biotech group case accused Hitesh Patel detained in Albania

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tact ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.