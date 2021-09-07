Union Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurates Delhi's first functional smog tower

Smog tower in Anand Vihar, Delhi,

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on the occasion of the second International Day of clean Air For Blue Skies, virtually inaugurated the first functional smog tower at Anand Vihar, Delhi.

The inauguration of the smog tower comes a month before the pollution level increases in Delhi usually due to stubble burning by the farmers in neighbouring states. Delhi's pollution is widespread concern for overall pollution levels.

Minister for environment, forest and climate change, Yadav, while inaugurating the smog tower expressed hope that the smog tower project will yield fruitful results and supplement the air quality improvement efforts.

Earlier in August this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also inaugurated a smog tower at Connaught Place that's supposed to purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

A smog tower is a structure designed as a large/medium scale air purifier to reduce air pollution, usually by forcing the air through filters.

The smog tower at Anand Vihar with a height of over 20m, is of downdraft type, i.e. polluted air comes in from the top of the tower and clean air comes out of the bottom is intended for localised reduction in air pollution (Particulate Matter).



The filtration system used in the tower has been designed by University of Minnesota with an expected efficiency of 90%. 40 fan units have been installed to provide a design airflow rate of 1000 m3/sec. The tower has been built by Tata Projects Limited with NBCC (India) Ltd. as the project management consultant.

Along with inaugurating the smog tower Yadav while speaking at an event stated that the government has launched several initiatives to improve air quality in the entire country, with the Prime Minister himself setting a goal for holistic improvement in air quality in more than 100 cities.

“86 cities showed better air quality in 2019 in comparison to 2018, which increased to 104 cities in 2020”, informed the Environment Minister, according to a government press release.

The Minister said that the Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is now actively linking all policy approaches to give paramount importance to conserve public goods like water, air and Earth

The event also witnessed the launch of a portal named 'PRANA' – Portal for Regulation of Air pollution in Non-Attainment cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The portal will support tracking of physical as well as the financial status of city air action plan implementation and disseminate information on air quality to the public.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) are implementing National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the country since 2019 with targets to achieve 20 to 30 percent reduction in Particulate Matter(PM10 and PM2.5 ) concentrations by 2024 across the country.