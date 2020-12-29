MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey tests positive for COVID-19

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday tha the underwent a testafter showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 12:30 PM IST
The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey addressing at the launch of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program, on the occasion of the World Hepatitis Day, in New Delhi on July 28, 2018.

The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey addressing at the launch of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program, on the occasion of the World Hepatitis Day, in New Delhi on July 28, 2018.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation. In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday tha the underwent a testafter showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection.

He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive.My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.
PTI
first published: Dec 29, 2020 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.