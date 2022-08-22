Union minister Anurag Thakur on two-day Himachal Pradesh visit

Anurag Thakur (File image)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is on Monday arriving on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will attend two programmes to mark 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh at Dadasiba Maidan in Kangra district and Amb Maidan in Una district on Monday, the officials said.

Anurag Thakur will also attend similar programmes at Bambalu in Hamirpur district and Bangana in Una district as the chief guest on Tuesday, according to the officials.

Exhibitions of various departments depicting the development of the hill state have also been put up, through which the development journey from the formation of the state till now will be displayed.

Information about various welfare and developmental schemes being run by the Centre as well as the state government will also be given during the functions.