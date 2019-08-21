App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Home Secy Rajiv Gauba appointed Cabinet Secretary

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will initially join as the Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat, before he takes over the charge of the country's top bureaucratic from the incumbent P K Sinha.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was on August 21 appointed as the next Cabinet Secretary for a tenure of two years.



"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Rajiv Gauba as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date of his assumption of charge till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," according to an official order.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajiv Gauba

