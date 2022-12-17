 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata today

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim are likely to attend the EZC meeting.

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Eastern Zonal Council meeting at the West Bengal secretariat here on Saturday, officials said.

Sources in the secretariat, however, said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik may skip the meeting.

Among other issues, Shah is slated to hold discussions on matters related to boundaries of the five states and the completion of the eastern freight corridor.

Along with the CMs, chiefs of all central armed forces are also expected to attend the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for November 5, but got postponed due to Shah's unavailability, owing to other engagements.

Security has been beefed up around the state secretariat and the BJP office in the city, a police officer said.