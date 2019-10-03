Union Cabinet reviews progress of decisions taken in recent past

The Union Cabinet on Thursday reviewed the progress made in the major policy decisions taken by it in recent past, sources said. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assessed the progress made by various union ministries and departments about the policy decisions approved by it.

Several of the decisions related to bringing new laws and amending current statutes.

A presentation was also made on the key decisions taken and the progress made, the sources said adding that another round of review is in the offing.

In a major decision recently, the government had slashed corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive to 22 per cent.

For the purpose, the Union Cabinet had cleared an ordinance to give effect to the amendments to the Income Tax Act.