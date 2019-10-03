App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 11:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Cabinet reviews progress of decisions taken in recent past

A presentation was also made on the key decisions taken and the progress made, the sources said adding that another round of review is in the offing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on Thursday reviewed the progress made in the major policy decisions taken by it in recent past, sources said. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assessed the progress made by various union ministries and departments about the policy decisions approved by it.

Several of the decisions related to bringing new laws and amending current statutes.

A presentation was also made on the key decisions taken and the progress made, the sources said adding that another round of review is in the offing.

In a major decision recently, the government had slashed corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive to 22 per cent.

For the purpose, the Union Cabinet had cleared an ordinance to give effect to the amendments to the Income Tax Act.

The tax relief is part of steps the government has been announcing after consultations with the industry to deal with the slowdown.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 10:58 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

