App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Cabinet likely to take up approval of Delhi Metro Phase-IV on March 7

In December, the AAP government had approved the Metro Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with some conditions, such as 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing, they said on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Union cabinet is likely to take up the approval of proposed Delhi Metro Phase-IV on Thursday, sources said.

In December, the AAP government had approved the Metro Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with some conditions, such as 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing, they said on Wednesday.

However, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had objected to the conditions imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.

"The Union cabinet will take up the approval of Metro Phase-IV in its meeting on Thursday," government sources said.

The projects chosen under the Phase IV include the Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur, Inderlok-Indraprastha, Aero City-Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block sections.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Uma Bharti Warns of ‘Violent Backlash’ if Muslims Don’t Drop Ide ...

EK Faction Calls Appointment of AP​ Faction's Musliyar as Grand Muft ...

Manjit Singh, Lili Das Star in Final Leg of Indian Grand Prix

Rummenigge 'Irritated' After Loew Ditches Bayern Trio

Air India's Delhi-Frankfurt Flight Faces Mid-air Decompression, Return ...

Alliance With CPI(M) Should Be Public, Else It'll Look Like Marriage o ...

E-Buzz: Vicky Kaushal’s Setiquette

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Makes Unscheduled Trip to Islamabad Amid ...

Elderly Man Thrashed by 13 Policemen in Uttar Pradesh, Dies of Heart A ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

Amitabh Bachchan sells the Rolls Royce Phantom that Vidhu Vinod Chopra ...

This International Women's Day, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni attempts to ...

Arbaaz Khan hasn’t invited brother Salman Khan on his show and he ha ...

Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest self made billionaire, but Twitte ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.