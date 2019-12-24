Union Cabinet approves funds for updating National Population Register

The Union Cabinet, on December 24, approved over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR). The updating exercise will begin from April 2020.

The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country. A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for the NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011.

The data was updated in 2015 by conducting door-to-door survey.

The digitisation of the updated information has been completed. It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country.

It has now been decided to update the NPR along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 during April to September 2020 in all the states and Union Territories except Assam, according to the website of the Office of the Registrar General, and Census Commissioner.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued in August.

The register will be prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Earlier, state governments in Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan governments -- all ruled by non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political parties -- had refused to work on compiling the NPR.