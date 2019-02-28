App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Cabinet approves AIIMS redevelopment plan

The master plan envisages freeing up adequate space through redevelopment, vertical expansion and reorganising the land usage, thus optimising the infrastructure of the Institute for the next 20 years, an official statement said.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval to a redevelopment plan of Delhi's AIIMS to convert it into a "world class" medical university.

The master plan envisages freeing up adequate space through redevelopment, vertical expansion and reorganising the land usage, thus optimising the infrastructure of the Institute for the next 20 years, an official statement said.

"It is proposed to redevelop the infrastructure of AIIMS by consolidating the patient care, teaching, research, administration and support services in areas in the East Ansari Nagar (main) campus and residential facilities from East Ansari Nagar (main campus) to Trauma Centre extension (new Rajnagar campu)," the statement said.

The project would provide highly specialised state-of-the-art healthcare to the patients and integrated one campus answer to all the investigative psychotherapeutic, operative, rehabilitative and vocational needs of the patients.

It would ensure smart mobility and accessibility for the patients and become an apex tertiary care centre for advancement of research, clinical applications and management of patients, the statement said.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 10:55 pm

tags #AIIMS #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

