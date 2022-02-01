Union Budget 2022: Centre to set up digital university for students, announces Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman said that because of the closure of schools, children, particularly those in the rural areas and those from weaker sections, had lost almost two years of formal education.

A digital university will be set up in India to provide students access to world-class education amid academic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her 2022 Union Budget speech.

“A digital university will be established to provide access to tools across the country for world-class universal education, with personalised learning experience at their doorstep,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. “This will be made available in different Indian languages.”

Follow our live updates on the Union Budget 2022

Sitharaman said that because of the closure of schools, children, particularly those in the rural areas and those from weaker sections, had lost almost two years of formal education.

“We recognise the need to provide supplementary education and build a resilient mechanism for education delivery,” Sitharaman said. “One class, one TV channel of the PM E-Vidya will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will allow states to provide education to students of classes 1 to 12 in regional languages.”

The finance minister added: “High quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via internet, mobile phones and television.”

Sitharaman also announced in her Budget speech that states will be asked to revamp the syllabi of agricultural courses to meet the needs of organic farming and modern-day agriculture.