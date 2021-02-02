Budget 2021: State CMs divided over obvious party lines

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands next to Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (L) as she leaves her office to present the Union Budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1. (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1. In the Budget, the minister proposed to increase spending on health care that promises extra help for weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Budget also focused on developing financial institutions and shoring up of infrastructure to get the pandemic-ravaged nation back on track as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The proposals introduced in the Union Budget got mixed reactions from chief ministers of states and union territories. The CMs of the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the Budget, while the CMs of non-BJP ruled states called it “disappointing”.

Here is what the Chief Ministers said about Budget 2021-22:

> Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hailed the Union Budget, saying it will provide the foundation to realise the concept of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and at the same time advance the interest of farmers and youths.

> Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also hailed the Union Budget, terming it as comprehensive and ambitious. Thakur said in upcoming six years, Rs 64,180 crore will be spent under the PM Aatma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana and the Budget will help strengthen the health infrastructure of the country. The CM said a special focus has been laid on nutrition and 112 aspirational districts, included HP's Chamba.

> Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the Centre and said that the Union Budget is meant for the entire country and "not for polls". Speaking to reporters, Thackeray, however, said he won't comment on Budget 2021-22 "in a hurry" and will speak only after going through its details.

> Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the Budget and described it as "pragmatic, people-friendly and development-oriented". He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the FM Sitharaman for making "huge" allocations for improvement of road infrastructure and welfare of tea garden workers of the state.

> Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami welcomed several announcements made in the Budget but sought a review of the cess regime in the interest of states.

> Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the Union Budget for 2021-22 as "disappointing" and said it only reflects the Centre's intention to sell-off public sector undertakings (PSUs).

> Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot terming the Union Budget as anti-poor, anti-farmer and without any direction, and added that it was fully focused on the five election-bound states. He described the budget as a completely disappointing one for Rajasthan and said no concrete provisions were made to address the challenge of unemployment, which was worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

> Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh flayed the Union Budget, saying it reflects the Centre's persistent efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states.

> Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the 2021-22 Union Budget as "Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget", which would create job opportunities and fuel growth.

> Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a way forward for building a self-reliant India envisioned by PM Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)