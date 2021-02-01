Union Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 2,217 crore to tackle 'burgeoning' problem of air pollution

File image: Reuters

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharama allocated Rs 2,217 crore to 42 urban centres with a million plus population to tackle the "burgeoning problem of air pollution" in her Budget speech on February 1.

She FM also announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles. Under the voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years, she said.



She said this will promote fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.

Earlier Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said last week that policy to scrap more than 15-year-old vehicles owned by government departments and PSUs is likely to be notified soon and will be implemented from April 1, 2022.

The policy is already approved by the government. "The minister... approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles owned by government department and PSU, which are above 15 years in age," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had said in a statement.

"It is to be notified, and will come into effect from April 1, 2022," the statement had said.

On July 26, 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle norms to allow scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur adoption of electrical vehicles.

Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document. Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman stood in the second row of the treasury benches. This time, the Budget has gone paperless and will be available to parliamentarians and the public online.

In Budget 2020-21, the finance minister had allocated Rs 4,400 crore to reduce air pollution and ensure clean air in cities with more than one million inhabitants.

Sitharaman had said old thermal power plants that emit pollutants above prescribed norms would be advised to close down, and the reclaimed land would be put to an alternative use.

The finance minister had also reiterated India’s commitment to the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and said the implementation of its “nationally determined contribution” would effectively begin on January 1, 2021.

In 2020, extreme air pollution had forced authorities in Delhi to create a 'green war room' at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor pollution levels in the city in winter.

Also, the Centre had introduced a new law through an ordinance, named Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, to tackle the persistent problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali to prevent a further rise in air pollution.