MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Union Budget 2021: Eye on polls, Rs 95,000 crore allotted for building road in West Bengal

Rs 1.3 lakh crore was also allotted for the development of a 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu - another poll-bound state - by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
Infra

Infra


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 95,000 crore for road development in West Bengal while rolling out the Union Budget 2021. The announcement comes days ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The amount would be allotted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), for developing 675 km of roads in West Bengal.

Rs 1.3 lakh crore was also allotted for the development of a 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu - another poll-bound state. For Assam, which also expected to go to polls in April this year, an amount of Rs 3,400 crore was allotted for the development of 1,300 km of highway corridor over the next three years.

Another Rs 65,000 crore was allotted for 1,500 km of national highway work in Kerala - the coastal state which would also go to polls along with Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

Follow live updates of Money Control's Union Budget 2021 coverage here.
Out of the Rs, 1,18,101 crore announced for MoRTH, an amount of Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever provided, the Finance Minister pointed out during her speech in the Parliament.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) #Nirmala Sitharaman #road development #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.