Union Budget 2021: Eye on polls, Rs 95,000 crore allotted for building road in West Bengal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 95,000 crore for road development in West Bengal while rolling out the Union Budget 2021. The announcement comes days ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The amount would be allotted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), for developing 675 km of roads in West Bengal.

Rs 1.3 lakh crore was also allotted for the development of a 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu - another poll-bound state. For Assam, which also expected to go to polls in April this year, an amount of Rs 3,400 crore was allotted for the development of 1,300 km of highway corridor over the next three years.

Another Rs 65,000 crore was allotted for 1,500 km of national highway work in Kerala - the coastal state which would also go to polls along with Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.



Out of the Rs, 1,18,101 crore announced for MoRTH, an amount of Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever provided, the Finance Minister pointed out during her speech in the Parliament.