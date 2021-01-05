Union Budget 2021-22 to be presented on February 1

The Union Budget for 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1.

According to PTI, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has said the Budget will be presented on February 1 and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29.

CCPA also recommended that the budget session of Parliament be held from January 29 to February 15.



Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommends Part 1 of Budget session from Jan 29-Feb 15, Part 2 from Mar 8-Apr 8: Sources

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2021

While the budget itself be presented on February 1, the second part of the budget session will be from March 8 to April 8, per the recommendations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said in a letter to the Congress's Lok Sabha leader stated that all political parties were in favour of scrapping the session.

"I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session,” he had said.

However, the Congress had alleged that they were not consulted before the decision. The opposition party further alleged that the the winter session was cancelled by the centre to avoid questions on the ongoing farmers' protest against three central laws.

In 2020, 17 members of the Lok Sabha and 8 from the Upper House of parliament had tested positive in September, which forced the Centre to curtail the monsoon session.