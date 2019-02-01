Feb 01, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament; to present Interim Budget at 11 am
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
Top
highlights
No major shift in the infra policies in Budget 2019
Interim Budget could contain farm income support package; funds for stuck realty projects
Here are 6 talking points that investors are keeping an eye on
66% citizens want full budget, 73% want ‘angel tax’ gone, says survey
Modi govt may announce Rs 12,000 annual cash transfer to small, marginal farmers
Fitch warns of fiscal slippage if govt goes for populist interim budget
Interim Budget 2019: 25 stocks that brokerages are betting on to play the event
PM Modi urges lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates
Watch | Interim Budget expectations
FM Piyush Goyal has tough task to choose between populism, fiscal prudence
Income tax concessions, farm relief package may figure in FM Piyush Goyal's Budget
Manas Chakravarty, Group Consulting Editor, has a nice limerick on the GDP data controversy:
The govt has a thing called the Budget and it tries its best to fudge it. It hires some cooks to fiddle the books but the deficit --- they can't seem to budge it
Budget in a minute: How spending estimates can change
What Udayan Mukherjee has to say
"There's a rumour in the market that PM Modi himself may announce the rural distress package today." It would, however, be wise to take rumours with a grain of salt, he told CNBC-TV18.
"There's a rumour in the market that PM Modi himself may announce the rural distress package today," says Udayan Mukherjee on CNBC-TV18. It would, however, be wise to take rumours with a grain of salt
What Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital watches for in the Budget
Shah told CNBC-TV18 he does not expect fiscal prudence from this budget.
He feels LTCG tax on equities can be removed as there is unlikely to be any material collection happening.
Budget in a minute: How spending estimates can change
Here's an expert view on the Aviation sector
"We hear that tax brackets could be reduced, GST on travel and tickets could be reduced to 5 percent. Import duties could be higher. This budget will be big on infra. At the same time, we may have no comment on the divestment in Air India, Pawan Hans, BHEL and HAL. That was expected to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore for the government in the preceding fiscal year, " says Mark Martin, Founder and CEO of Martin Consulting LLC, an aviation advisory and consulting firm.
"Farmers being a key focus of the Modi government, either a reduction in premium or an increase in the total coverage area under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a key expectation from the Budget. The decrease in the number of farmers covered under the scheme has been a cause of concern for the government" - M Saraswathy, Assistant News Editor, Moneycontrol.
On Budget day, legendary investor Mark Mobius is focused on something else.
When asked what is the number he is looking out for in the Budget, he says: "The first thing we have to hear is are the statistics correct?"
Mobius told CNBC-TV18 that the revised GDP numbers, released yesterday, were "quite a shocker".
Remember, the Budget document will also contain a forecast for the expected nominal GDP growth for the next fiscal.
Here's a piece on our assesment of the revision in GDP numbers
Rashesh Shah of Edelweiss believes the economy is poised for good times. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he seemed confident the government will stick to the FY19 fiscal deficit target of 3.3%. Government borrowing plan for the next year will be important to assess market liquidity, he said, adding, crude fall, postponing expenditure will help in meeting the fiscal deficit.
Benchmark indices have opened strong with Nifty holding above 10,850 level. The Sensex is up 110 points. About 458 shares have advanced, 275 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged. Keep track of market mood ahead of and during FM Piyush Goyal's Budget speech in our live blog here
Decoding Modinomics | Infrastucture and manufacturing
Here's how Modi govt fared with its revenue and expenditure since 2014
We take a look at how much revenue the Modi government earned and where was it spent since it took charge in 2014.
What does the real estate sector expect from the budget?
JUST IN | Finance Minister Piyush Goyal leaves North Block and he is heading for Parliament now, reports ANI.
Decoding Modinomics | How India fared on macros under Modi
"Ashwani Gujral tells CNBC-TV18 no reason to be excited about the Budget. While many may hope for a dream Budget or something like that, there is unlikely to be anything big. This is a vote on account after all. He is voicing the general mood in the market" - Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol.
Here's how India's digital growth story fared under Narendra Modi government
Data shows that the Modi government has pushed for an increase in the use of mobile wallets, and an overall increase in digital transactions and communication.
JUST IN | Union Cabinet to meet ahead of the Interim Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today, reports ANI.
"When Piyush Goyal rises to present the Interim Budget today, it marks his stellar rise from being the BJP's treasurer when the party was in opposition to now being the Railways and Coal minister, besides interim Finance and Corporate Affairs ministers. Insiders attribute his rising clout in the BJP to his strong connections in business circles as well as his impressive execution skills" - Nazim Khan, Senior Editor, Moneycontrol.
"Market appears to have discounted some populist measures in the Budget. But Budget is not the big trigger for the market in the short term; that trigger will be the outcome of the general elections. There could be a knee jerk reaction on either side depending on the announcements in the Budget, but that will likely be short-lived" - Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol.
WATCH | All you need to know about excess grants
Budget 2019 | Who are the key people involved in Budget-making?
The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to present the last Budget of its term on February 1. As 2019 is an election year, the Centre will present an interim Budget.