Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament; to present Interim Budget at 11 am

On Budget day, legendary investor Mark Mobius is focused on something else.

When asked what is the number he is looking out for in the Budget, he says: "The first thing we have to hear is are the statistics correct?"

Mobius told CNBC-TV18 that the revised GDP numbers, released yesterday, were "quite a shocker".

Remember, the Budget document will also contain a forecast for the expected nominal GDP growth for the next fiscal.



Here's a piece on our assesment of the revision in GDP numbers