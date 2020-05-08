Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps across all tenors

This is the eleventh consecutive rate cut announced by the bank since July 2019, a release said.
State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across all tenors, effective May 11.
This is the eleventh consecutive rate cut announced by the bank since July 2019, a release said.
The one-year MCLR has been revised downwards by 5 basis points (bps) to 7.70 percent from 7.75 percent.
Overnight MCLR has been reduced by 15 bps to 7.15 percent from 7.30 percent and one-month MCLR by 10 bps to 7.25 percent.
The lender has reduced three-month and six-month MCLR by 5 bps to 7.40 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively.
The revision in MCLR by the bank comes a day after the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) announced reduction in MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors, effective May 10.SBI's one-year MCLR will stand at 7.25 percent from 7.40 percent earlier.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365