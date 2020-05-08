Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps across all tenors

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across all tenors, effective May 11.

This is the eleventh consecutive rate cut announced by the bank since July 2019, a release said.

The one-year MCLR has been revised downwards by 5 basis points (bps) to 7.70 percent from 7.75 percent.

Overnight MCLR has been reduced by 15 bps to 7.15 percent from 7.30 percent and one-month MCLR by 10 bps to 7.25 percent.

The lender has reduced three-month and six-month MCLR by 5 bps to 7.40 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively.

The revision in MCLR by the bank comes a day after the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) announced reduction in MCLR by 15 bps across all tenors, effective May 10.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

SBI's one-year MCLR will stand at 7.25 percent from 7.40 percent earlier.