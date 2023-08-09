English
    Union Bank hands over record dividend of Rs 1,712 crore to government

    It is the highest dividend Union Bank of India has given in any financial year, the bank said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 09, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
    State-owned Union Bank of India on August 9 presented a dividend cheque of Rs 1,712 crore for 2022-23. It is the highest dividend Union Bank of India has given in any financial year, the bank said in a statement.

    Union Bank of India managing director A Manimekhalai handed over the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Joint Secretary (Banking) Sameer Shukla.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 08:55 pm

