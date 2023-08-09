Union Bank hands over record dividend of Rs 1,712 crore to government

State-owned Union Bank of India on August 9 presented a dividend cheque of Rs 1,712 crore for 2022-23. It is the highest dividend Union Bank of India has given in any financial year, the bank said in a statement.

Union Bank of India managing director A Manimekhalai handed over the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Joint Secretary (Banking) Sameer Shukla.