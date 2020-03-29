App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: A priest, two nuns were held in Kerala for violating lock-down norms

Kerela's Christians were arrested for partaking in the Sunday mass despite the lock-down rules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A priest and nine others, including two nuns, of a nearby church were arrested on arch 29 for conducting prayers in violation of lock-down norms for religious institutions.

According to Mananthavady police station sources, the priest Tom Joseph of Missionaries of Faith Minor church at nearby Vemam, two nuns and seven others who participated in the mass this morning were booked under Section 269 (negligence likely to spread infection) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

They were later released on bail.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

