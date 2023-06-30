English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

    "Soon #UniformCivilCode will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami said in the tweet in Hindi.

    PTI
    June 30, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
    Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

    Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

    The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday after a committee of experts set up by the state government announced a draft is ready.

    In a tweet, he said, "As per the promise made to the people of the state, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work." "Soon #UniformCivilCode will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami said in the tweet in Hindi.

    Earlier in the day, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, who heads the panel, told a press conference in Delhi that the draft of the proposed UCC for Uttarakhand is ready and would soon be submitted to the state government.

    Desai said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinion and looking into various statutes and laws, including the statutory framework in select countries.

    PTI
    Tags: #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uniform Civil Code #Uttarakhand
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 07:08 pm