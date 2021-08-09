UNICEF partners Facebook on online safety initiatives for children, adolescents

UNICEF India has joined hands with Facebook to launch a one-year initiative to ensure online safety and end violence against children especially using digital channels.

Through the partnership, Facebook and UNICEF will try to improve safe access to the digital world for children while spreading awareness on violence against children, how it impacts them/ their families. Additionally, the initiative will aim to increase the skills of communities and frontline workers to be better equipped at preventing and responding to violence against children, reported Live Mint.

To enable the same, a nationwide social media campaign will be launched with capacity building for 1,00,000 school students, where they would be taught about online safety, digital literacy, and psychosocial support.

Explaining why such an initiative is the need of the hour, Aastha Saxena Khatwani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, said on August 9: “Over the past one and half years, the internet has enabled children to continue with their education, removing the barriers of time and geography. As we encourage children to explore the great knowledge resource available online, we should be cognizant of the threats that come along with the all-pervasive nature of these online mediums.”

Elaborating further, Yasumasa Kimura, India Deputy Representative Programmes, UNICEF, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has increased chances for children to face violence – online and offline. It is important that different stakeholders come together to increase awareness, change behaviours and perceptions around how, when, and where violence against children occurs. This is critical to help understand such violence better while devising effective ways to ensure child safety, both online and offline.”