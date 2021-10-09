MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Unhindered maritime access one of India's primary requirements for development: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

These challenges have taught us that without ensuring maritime security, it is not possible to create a comprehensive internal and external security framework, the minister said.

PTI
October 09, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

India's prosperity is largely linked to its seas and unhindered maritime access is one of the country's primary requirements as it continues its march on the path of development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

"We have had a close relationship with seas for a very long time... Our trade, economy, festivals and culture are closely linked with seas to a large extent. However, we have faced a significant number of challenges linked to the seas," he said during his speech at the Investiture Ceremony of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

These challenges have taught us that without ensuring maritime security, it is not possible to create a comprehensive internal and external security framework, the minister said.

"Our security requirements, environmental health and economic development are ensured by keeping India's maritime zones safe, secure and pollution-free. I am really happy to say that the ICG is addressing all these challenges successfully," he noted.

India is very quickly moving on the path of development and unhindered maritime access is one of its primary requirements, he said.

Close

Related stories

"Our prosperity is largely linked to our seas since we are an arriving maritime power. That is why security and development of not just ourselves but of countries in the entire region is our primary aim," Singh mentioned.

According to the vision of the Indian government, the ICG has been at the forefront in promoting regional cooperation, maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean region, and working with international maritime agencies, he stated.

"I am really happy to say that the ICG's gallant acts to ensure the maritime security has not only affected our region but our neighbourhood too. Each of your successful missions show your efficiency and your effective response," Singh added.

Whether it is the accident involving very large crude carrier New Diamond or container ship X-Press Pearl, the ICG has made a major contribution by firefighting and pollution control response by running Operation Sagar Aaraksha 1 and 2, he said.

"Had you (ICG) not taken timely action, it would caused massive destruction in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

"The country has received international recognition after the ICG conducted these brave operations. Moreover, the country's position as responsible and capable maritime power has also been strengthened because of it," he added.

In September last year, the ICG had sent its ships and aircraft to conduct firefighting mission and search and rescue mission at New Diamond, which had caught fire around 37 nautical miles off the south-eastern Sri Lankan coast.

In May this year, the ICG deployed its ships and aircraft after a major fire broke out on board merchant vessel X-Press Pearl near the coast of Sri Lankan capital Colombo.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Defence Minister #India #maritime #Rajnath Singh
first published: Oct 9, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.