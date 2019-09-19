UNGA address, ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event and more: All you need to know about PM’s US tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a week-long tour of the United States.

The tour will begin on September 21 and will conclude on September 27. This includes address to the business and the Indian-American communities, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and participation in various other events.

This will be PM Modi’s sixth visit to the US.

Here’s a look at PM Modi’s itinerary:

> The prime minister is expected to leave for the US on September 21.

> He will be in Houston, Texas for the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event on September 22.

> PM Modi will visit New York on September 23 where he will address the 2019 Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

> On September 23, PM Modi will participate in a leaders’ dialogue on the issue of terrorism. The dialogue will be hosted by the King of Jordan.

> The prime minister will be felicitated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on September 24.

> He will deliver a keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on September 25. The event will begin at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time (8.30 am local time) at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

> This event will be followed by an investment round table organised by India. Around 40 major companies will participate in the event where the government would seek feedback on their business plans in the country, according the foreign ministry.

> On September 25, PM Modi will meet hold an India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) meeting.

> He will inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden in New York on September 26. This is to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary. The garden is located at the State University of New York College at Old Westbury.

> On February 27, PM Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As many as 20 bilateral meetings have been scheduled for PM Modi including one with US President Trump, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A supporter holds up an Indian national flag at Times Square in New York on September 28, 2014. PM Modi’s speech was simulcast on a giant screen. (Image: Reuters)

‘Howdy, Modi!’

On September 22, PM Modi will address an event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The event will start at 8.30 pm IST (10.00 am local time).

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?' is a friendly greeting commonly used in south-western US.

The event has been organised by The Texas India Forum. Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the event. Besides PM Modi’s address, the event will also have Indian cultural programmes.

The prime minister has sought ideas from the public for this address. “I would refer to some of them during my remarks,” he added on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump will join PM Modi for the event, White House has confirmed.

In a tweet, PM Modi welcomed Trump’s “special gesture” and said that it “highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.”

PM Modi speaks at Madison Square Garden, New York in September 2014. (Image: Reuters)

For Trump, the event comes ahead of the 2020 presidential elections in the US. The influential Indian-American community members are expected to play a greater role in the election. Trump has already announced that he is seeking a second term in office.

Over 60 prominent US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi are also expected to attend the event. Senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer will also be in attendance.

The event will be on the lines of what had been organised at Madison Square Garden in New York (2014) and at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK (2015).

After the event, PM Modi will interact with members of the US Congress.

UNGA address

The prime minister will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27. He had addressed the gathering in 2014. PM Modi had also addressed the United Nations in 2015. However, it was on the sustainable development goals.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address UNGA on the same day.

It remains unclear as to what issues the prime minister will touch upon during his address.

The two leaders will meet again on the sidelines of the UNGA session, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has confirmed.

PM Modi greets delegations after addressing the 69th UNGA at the United Nations headquarters, New York in 2014. (Image: Reuters)

Felicitation by Gates Foundation

The prime minister will be felicitated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on September 24.

He will be presented with the ‘2019 Global Goalkeeper Award’ as a "special recognition" that celebrates a political leader who has "demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally". PM Modi will be honoured for the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Earlier, reports suggested that a bilateral meeting between the two sides was being planned in Washington DC around September 25-26. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.