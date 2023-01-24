Unfamiliar with BBC series, recognise shared ‘democratic values’ with India: US State Dept

New Delhi issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary.

A US State department spokesperson, talking about the BBC documentary, stated the US is unfamiliar with the documentary but is familiar with the shared democratic values that connects Washington and New Delhi.

The contentious two-part BBC series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has claimed it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

After a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire and killed 59 people, violence broke out. According to the government's figures, more than 1,000 people died during the riots, most being Muslims.

Human rights advocates estimate that at least twice as many people died during the period.

Addressing a press briefing in Washington on said on January 23, the spokesperson Ned Price said, "I'm not familiar with the documentary you're referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies."

"There are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, there are economic ties, there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India," Price said on being probed by a foreign journalist.

"But one of those additional elements are the values that we share, the values that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy," he added.

"When we have concerns about actions that are taken in India, we’ve voiced those. We’ve had an occasion to do that. But we want first and foremost to reinforce those values that are at the heart of our relationship," Price added while underlining the diplomatic ties that US and India share with each other.

The two-part series' first episode, which aired on BBC Two last week, outlined the tensions between Modi and India's Muslim minority while investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead.

The series' second episode, which is slated to premiere on January 24, is pegged to cover the difficult relationship between Modi's government and India's Muslim minority following his re-election in 2019.

The BBC Panorama programme, which has been banned from screening in India, has been condemned by the Indian government as 'propaganda' with a dubious objective.