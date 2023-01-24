English
    Unfamiliar with BBC series, recognise shared ‘democratic values’ with India: US State Dept

    Addressing a press briefing in Washington, US State department spokesperson said, "I'm not familiar with the documentary you're referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies."

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
    New Delhi issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary.

    A US State department spokesperson, talking about the BBC documentary, stated the US is unfamiliar with the documentary but is familiar with the shared democratic values that connects Washington and New Delhi.

    The contentious two-part BBC series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has claimed it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

    After a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire and killed 59 people, violence broke out. According to the government's figures, more than 1,000 people died during the riots, most being Muslims.

    Human rights advocates estimate that at least twice as many people died during the period.