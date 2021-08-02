Unemployment-related suicides rose 24% from 2016 to 2019: NCRB

Representational Image.

Cases of suicide due to unemployment increased by 24 percent in India from 2016 to 2019, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

As many as 2,851 people committed suicide due to unemployment in India in 2019 as against 2,298 deaths by suicide due to unemployment recorded in 2016, Indian Express reported quoting NCRB data.

The corresponding number for the year 2017 was 2,404 and the year 2018 was 2,741.

The maximum number of suicides due to unemployment was registered in Karnataka, where 553 people killed themselves in 2019. Maharashtra came next with 452 suicides due to joblessness followed by Tamil Nadu at 251.

Notably, these figures pertain to 2019 and before, when India had not witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak yet, due to which thousands of people had lost their jobs.

Mahesh Vyas, the Chief Executive of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said that more than 10 million Indians lost their jobs during the second wave of the pandemic and almost 97 percent of households have seen a decline in their incomes since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

As per NCRB data presented in Parliament, more than 24,000 children aged 14-18 years have committed suicide from 2017 to 2019. The primary reason behind the suicides was failure in exams, government data revealed.