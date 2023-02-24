 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in October-December 2022: Govt survey

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Joblessness was high in October-December 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.

Unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2 per cent during October-December 2022 from 8.7 per cent a year ago, the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO) showed.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons among the labour force.

However, the unemployment rate in the July-September 2022 was also 7.2 per cent only.