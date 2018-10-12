Unemployment, corruption bother Indians most: Survey

Unemployment, financial and political corruption, as also crime and violence are among the key issues bothering Indians the most, says a survey.

The survey -- 'What Worries the World' conducted by the Ipsos, an independent market research company -- shows that 44 percent of respondents in respect to India are bothered about unemployment, and financial and political corruption.

While 33 percent of survey respondents from India are concerned about crime and violence, 31 percent of Indians surveyed termed poverty and social inequality as a major issue.

Terrorism was also listed among the issues with 21 percent respondents saying they were concerned about it.

"The other significant ones (worrying Indians) are -- education (19 percent), threats against the environment (16 percent), taxes (15 percent), climate change (14 percent), healthcare (13 percent), Inflation (11 percent) and moral decline (10 percent).

The survey also points out that 67 percent Indians believe that the country is headed in the right direction.

"Interestingly, India bucks the global trend where more markets are downbeat -- at least 60 percent of people across the 28 markets covered feel their country is on the wrong track," it said.

According to the survey, "The top four markets that are optimistic about the direction their country is taking has China at the top (92 percent), followed by Saudi Arabia (78 percent), India (67 percent) and Malaysia (65 percent)."

It further said global citizens are most worried about financial/ political corruption (34 percent), unemployment (33 percent), poverty/ social inequality (33 percent), crime and violence (31 percent) and healthcare (24 percent).

Terrorism, which is one of the top five worries for Indians, does not feature in the global top five list, the survey added.

On the other hand, the survey pointed out that some of the markets are quite unhappy with the direction their countries are going in and are highly pessimistic about the future, particularly Brazil, Spain, South Africa, France and Peru.

Only 12 per cent Brazilians feel their country is in the right direction, followed by 19 per cent in both Spain and South Africa. Likewise, only 24 percent French citizens think their country is in the right direction.

'What Worries the World' survey is a monthly online survey of adults aged under 65 and was conducted in 28 countries around the world via the Ipsos Online Panel system.