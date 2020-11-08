Unemployment claims under ABVKY can be filed online, no need for affidavit form: Government

The central government on November 8 said that claims through affidavit forms are no longer required now under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The claim process has been simplified to accommodate online filings, following earlier ease-of-access methods implemented.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment found the condition of submitting the claim in an affidavit form under ABVKY was causing an inconvenience to claimants, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in an official release.

"Considering the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries, it has now been decided that the claimant who has submitted the claim under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana online and uploaded the scanned copies of the required documents i.e. copies of Aadhaar and bank details need not submit the physical claim," the ministry said.

According to the latest changes, claimants will be able to submit the printout of the claim duly signed along with the required documents if they are not uploaded at the time of online filing.

In August, the ESIC made several amendments to the scheme enhancing its scope. The rate of relief offered was doubled to 50 percent from 25 percent of the average daily earning. The scheme was extended from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

In addition, the eligibility criteria had been relaxed between March 24 and December 31, 2020 to provide relief to the workers who have become unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESIC is the largest social security organisation in the country, and provides key medical and unemployment insurance for members. It covers about 3.49 crore family units of workers and caters to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries.