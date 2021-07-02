Unemployed urban Indians prefer job security over cash handouts: LSE Study

Out of 7.18 crore households that availed of work under the rural job guarantee scheme from April 1, 2020, to March 26, 2021, over 60.80 lakh households had completed 100 days of employment.

With rising unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 82 percent of respondents surveyed wanted job security, followed by 18 percent who prefered cash handouts, Bloomberg reported.

The report, based on a study titled ‘City of dreams no more, a year on: worklessness and active labour market policies in urban India’ by the London School of Economics, said that those who received cash assistance from the government also favoured job protection over financial assistance.

The study was based on responses from 4,763 individuals between January and March this year in three lower-income states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

"Younger individuals, in the bottom half of pre-COVID earnings, experienced higher levels of worklessness," Swati Dhingra and Fjolla Kondirolli, the authors of the report wrote.

The central government guarantees work for 100 days in rural India through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The scheme, rolled out by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006, is said to have provided work to the lakhs of individuals who moved back to their hometowns and villages after having lost employment in urban areas during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of recontacted workers in urban India had no work or pay, 10 months on from the first lockdown months, the study said, adding that urban Indians have been unemployed for the last six months on average.

The report further said that the share of employed individuals who had a full year’s work has halved since the previous year and they have seen an average reduction of six working hours per week. Less than 1 percent of the respondents had access to various government benefits.