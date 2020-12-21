MARKET NEWS

Unemployed Indian man Navaneeth Sajeevan wins $1 million in UAE raffle draw

Sajeevan, a native of Kasargod in Kerala, is presently serving his notice period at his company. He was laid off last month as part of cost measures at his firm in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

December 21, 2020 / 09:00 PM IST

A 30-year-old unemployed Indian man has won $1 million in a raffle draw contest in the UAE, according to a media report on Monday. Navaneeth Sajeevan won the mega prize money in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw held on Sunday after he picked the Millennium Millionaire Series 345, the Gulf News reported.

Sajeevan, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the past four years, had bought the ticket online on November 22. Sajeevan, a native of Kasargod in Kerala, is presently serving his notice period at his company. He was laid off last month as part of cost measures at his firm in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sajeevan said: It is unbelievable. I feel blessed and happy. I am sharing the prize with four other colleagues and friends. Still I take home $200,000, which is a big amount." Sajeevan, who has a one-year-old child, is the 171st Indian national to win the DDF mega prize, the Gulf News article said. Indian expatriates make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw #India #Kerala #Navaneeth Sajeevan #UAE
first published: Dec 21, 2020 09:00 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

