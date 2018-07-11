Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is without a working committee for the longest time

The Congress party has now been without a Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision making body, for the longest period in its history, The Economic Times reported.

The party has been without a CWC for nearly four months now, despite Congress president Rahul Gandhi being given the authority to nominate a new CWC team when he became chief.

The committee usually consists 15 members elected from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In February, the party's leadership had formally dissolved the previous CWC and converted it into a steering committee with a limited task of overseeing the conduct of the session.

Senior party officials told the paper that they could not recollect any previous instance of a newly-elected party chief working without a full-fledged CWC team for such a long time.

The party has been working in a de-centralised manner due to the absence of a CWC, which has traditionally been the executive committee of the Indian National Congress.

Gandhi has dropped some AICC general secretaries (GSs) and has appointed three new GSs -- Ashok Gehlot, Oommen Chandy and Mallikarjun Kharge -- since the Delhi plenary session.

Members of the former CWC, including GSs Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik, CP Joshi, KC Venugopal, Avinash Pandey, Dipak Babaria and Kamal Nath (even after he was appointed Madhya Pradesh PCC chief) continue to be a part of the committee.

Most of the party members are clueless about reasons behind the delay.

"Rahul ji seems wanting to line up the AICC general secretaries first and then name the rest of CWC by doing the necessary caste-region balancing," a party member told the paper.

Many party members feel that the absence of a CWC raises questions on Gandhi's lingering confusion and indecisiveness in picking a team, especially with little time at hand for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.