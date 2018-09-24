App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Under-construction bridge collapses in West Bengal

This is the third incident of bridge collapse in the state in September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district on Monday, a senior official said. There has been no report of any casualty, South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y. Ratnakara Rao said.

"The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details," the district magistrate said.

A team has been rushed to the spot to look into the incident, he said.

This is the third incident of bridge collapse in the state in September.

Majerhat Bridge in south Kolkata had collapsed on September 4, killing three persons and injuring 24.

On September 7, an old bridge had collapsed near Siliguri in north Bengal leaving a truck driver injured.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 12:10 pm

