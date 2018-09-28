App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Under BJP rule, those raising slogans against India will land in jail: Amit Shah

Citing recent arrests of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case for their alleged links with the Maoists, Shah said that such elements wanted to 'break the country'.

BJP president Amit Shah said those raising slogans against India at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would find themselves behind bars under the party's government, and slammed the Congress and the AAP for opposing action being taken against Maoists.

Citing recent arrests of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case for their alleged links with the Maoists, Shah said that such elements wanted to "break the country".

"The BJP government recently caught those who were plotting to spread poison among castes, murders and an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kill him. The Congress, Mamata Banerjee (of Trinamool Congress), (AAP leader Arvind) Kejriwal, (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu, all of them, started crying hoarse and questioned the arrests citing human rights and freedom of expression," he said at a party event in Naraina here.

"I want to ask you if strict action should not be taken against Naxals and Maoists," Shah told the crowd.

The Maharashtra government brought all the evidence and facts before the Supreme Court which ruled on September 28 that they should be kept under "house arrest", he said.

The Supreme Court rejected a plea for immediate release of the five rights activists, held in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case for alleged Naxal links, saying "it is not a case of arrest because of mere dissenting views or difference in political ideology".

The BJP chief alleged that slogans against India are raised in JNU and when action is taken against such elements, the Congress and Kejriwal are "pained".

"Whether it's Congress or AAP, I want them to listen to me that no matter what they do, those raising such slogans will have there place behind bars under the BJP government. We will not spare them," he said.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 10:47 pm

