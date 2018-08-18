App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unclaimed debris on roads to be removed by civic bodies : Delhi government

The circular has been issued after getting approval from PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Unclaimed debris on roads in the national capital will be removed by local bodies, the Delhi government has said. The public works department (PWD) has issued a circular, saying that removing "unclaimed malba" (debris) from roads is an "obligatory function" of the corporation under Section 42 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957.

The circular has been issued after getting approval from PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

The PWD owns around 1,260-km roads in the national capital. Local bodies also own their roads in the city.

"The issue is also deliberated with the commissioners, Delhi Municipal Corporation, and it was decided that unclaimed malba will be removed by the local bodies," it stated.

It also stated that henceforth, the public works department of the Delhi government will remove only construction and demolition waste generated from its own project.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Delhi #India

