Uncertainty looms over vaccination of 18-45 age group; no clarity on pricing and existing supply

With many states eager to vaccinate their population on May 1, uncertainty on vaccinating the population between 18-45 continues.



As per sources, no private hospitals have made purchase orders for doses of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Further, there is no clarity available on supply and pricing of these doses, CNBC-TV18 reported.

As per the report, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Karnataka are among the states currently in talks with vaccine developers to secure the shots.

Both companies did not respond to email queries sent in by CNBC-TV18.

As of March 2021, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has issued more than 10 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Centre, while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has issued more than 1 crore doses.

Existing capacity for Serum Institute is 6-7 crores a month. The pharma giant is expected to ramp up its production to 10 crores a month from July 2021.

As for Bharat Biotech, its current production capacity is likely to be increased from 1 crore doses in April to 6-7 crores doses per month by July.

The Hyderabad-based manufacturer is expected to reach a production capacity of 10 crore doses a month by September 2021, as per reports.