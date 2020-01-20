Unattended bag with traces of IED found at Mangaluru airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on January 20 found traces of improvised explosive device (IED) from a bag near the ticket counters of Mangaluru airport, news agency ANI reported.

The bag has been safely evacuated, CISF DIG Anil Pandey told the news agency.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is maintaining the security of the airport, had earlier cordoned off the area.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha had also rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

"The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.

The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions.

According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage.