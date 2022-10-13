English
    Una-Delhi Vande Bharat train will greatly benefit people: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

    Manohar Lal Khattar was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station, from where he boarded the Vande Bharat Express train that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Himachal Pradesh's Una earlier in the day.

    PTI
    October 13, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    PM Modi flagging of the first Vande Bharat Express (Image: Wikipedia)

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the new Vande Bharat Express train which has been started between Una and Delhi will greatly benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

    Khattar was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station, from where he boarded the Vande Bharat Express train that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Himachal Pradesh's Una earlier in the day.

    The chief minister, who was accompanied by his cabinet ministers and BJP leaders, deboarded the train at Ambala station.

    The people from this region, who travel to Delhi or other cities for work and other purposes, will be greatly benefitted from the new Vande Bharat Express train. It will definitely be a big gift for the passengers travelling between Una and Delhi, Khattar said.

    The train will not only make passengers' journey comfortable but also reduce the travel time. People will reach Chandigarh from Delhi in under three hours, he said.

    He also thanked the prime minister for starting the train on this route.

    The Vande Bharat Express train, the country's fourth, will run six days a week except on Wednesday, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), and Una.

    The three Vande Bharat Express trains are running between Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 03:34 pm
