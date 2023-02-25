 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UN SG calls on G20 finance ministers meeting in India to be bold in efforts to reform multilateral development banks

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

The First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency, is taking place from February 24-25, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

UN chief Antonio Guterres thinks Indias G20 Presidency is "very important" and calls on the groupings finance ministers, currently gathered in Bengaluru, to be "bold" in their efforts to reform the multilateral development banks and in finding solutions to pressing debt challenges, his spokesperson has said.

The remarks by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Guterres, came in response to a question by PTI on the expectations of the Secretary-General from the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in India.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1.

We obviously think India's presidency of G20 is very important and we look forward to it. I think for this particular meeting on the finance ministers, the Secretary-General calls on the G20 finance ministers to be bold in their efforts to reform the multilateral development banks and in the effort to find solutions to pressing debt challenges through the debt roundtable, Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Friday.