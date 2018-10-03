App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN Secretary General presents PM Narendra Modi with Champions of Earth award

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the UN's Champions of the Earth Award by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres here on Wednesday.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

Addressing an event in Rajkot on Sunday, Modi had said cleanliness was an important aspect of Mahatma Gandhi's life and the father of the nation was the most deserving candidate for the UN green award.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #Antonio Guterres #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Solar Alliance #United Nations

