UN Human Rights Council vote | Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks to PM Narendra Modi over phone

Days ahead of a vote on Sri Lanka's human rights record at the UNHRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa discussed cooperation at multilateral forums.

Modi and Rajapaksa “reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums”, the external affairs ministry said in a readout on the phone call between the two leaders, reported Hindustan Times. It didn’t give further details.

The leaders have agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges. Along with that, Modi also reiterated Sri Lanka’s importance to India's “Neighbourhood First” policy.

On March 19, the UN Human Rights Council is expected to vote on a resolution regarding Sri Lanka's failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the war with Tamil Tiger rebels.

India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote. A group of countries, including the UK and Germany framed the resolution based on a report released by the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights in January.

The report said nearly 12 years after the armed conflict in Sri Lanka ended, impunity for grave human rights violations and abuses by all sides is more entrenched than ever, and the Rajapaksa government is “proactively obstructing” investigations and trials, and reversing limited progress that was made previously.

The report called for enhanced monitoring and strong preventive action by the world community.