Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UN chief Antonio Guterres says concerned about 'risk of statelessness' due to CAA: Report

The UN chief also said that the international body has to be "more democratic, more open and more effective" in order to increase its efficacy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on February 20 expressed concern that "there is a risk of statelessness" for two million people, most belonging to the Muslim community due to enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pakistani newspaper Dawn has reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, Guterres said that he was "personally concerned" over an alleged rise in discrimination against minorities in India.

"The present UN high commissioner has been quite active in relation to this [India] situation like many others because there is a risk of statelessness created by those nationality laws," Guterres told the publication.

"It is absolutely essential that when nationality law is changed, statelessness is prevented," he added.

When asked whether an inquiry commission would be formed by the international body, Guterres said that such decisions can be made only by "governing bodies of the UN or the Security Council".

The UN chief also said that the body has to be "more democratic, more open and more effective" in order to increase its efficacy.

"We lived in a bipolar world, the rules were relatively clear. Today it is no longer bipolar, not yet multipolar, it is a kind of a chaotic world. Power relations are unclear so we see situations of conflict to which many spoilers can do whatever they want because there is no way to create a minimum of order," Guterres told the publication.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 03:27 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.