UN chief Antonio Guterres hopes tensions along India-China border could be dialled down through dialogue

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a "minor face-off".

PTI
January 26, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the gathering by video message because of the pandemic, warned that

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the gathering by video message because of the pandemic, warned that "the only way to totally eliminate nuclear risk is to totally eliminate nuclear weapons".

Amid a recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes that tensions that exist between the two countries along the border could be dialled down through dialogue, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said.



In a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

"Only to say that we hope that, through dialogue, the tensions that may exist along the border could be dialled down, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretariat or the Secretary General has any comment on the "renewed India-China border clashes".
first published: Jan 26, 2021 08:58 am

