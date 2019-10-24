Umred Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Umred Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Umred Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Umred constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Umred is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Umred Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 66.09% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.99% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Parwe Sudhir Laxman won this seat by a margin of 58322 votes, which was 31.07% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187712 votes.Parwe Sudhir Laxman won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 44696 votes. BJP polled 174711 votes, 48.89% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .