Umred Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Umred Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Umred is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 66.09% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.99% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Parwe Sudhir Laxman won this seat by a margin of 58322 votes, which was 31.07% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187712 votes.