Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad's lawyer booked for criminal conspiracy

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants when they were being taken by the police for a medical examination. (PTI)

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Khan Shoulat Hanif has been booked for criminal conspiracy in the Umesh Pal murder case, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Hanif's name was added under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR registered at Dhoomanganj police station in the Umesh Pal murder case.

"We came to know that Hanif shared pictures of Umesh Pal with Ahmad's son Asad days before he was attacked," Bhukar told PTI.

Asad, the third of Ahmad's five sons, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.