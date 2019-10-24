Umarkhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Umarkhed Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Umarkhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Umarkhed constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Umarkhed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Umarkhed Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 67.69% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.37% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajendra Waman Najardhane won this seat by a margin of 48576 votes, which was 25.89% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187619 votes.Khadase Vijayrao Yadavrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7375 votes. INC polled 150939 votes, 44.31% of the total votes polled.
