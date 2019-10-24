Umarkhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Umarkhed Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Umarkhed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 67.69% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.37% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajendra Waman Najardhane won this seat by a margin of 48576 votes, which was 25.89% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187619 votes.